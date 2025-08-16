Mahindra Vision S Cabin Reveals Brand's New Design Approach- Check Pics

Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed four new concept SUVs at its Independence Day event. Among the models revealed is the Vision S concept, which will probably spawn the next-generation Bolero. While the exterior design itself features a completely new design language, the interior also seems to have a different appeal compared to the other models of the brand. The automaker has already revealed digital images of the cabin of the SUV, and here we take a look at its details.

Starting with the dashboard, it consists of a dual digital screen, which seems to be 12-inch units. However, these are not integrated units and are separated by a vertical AC vent. To make it operational, the brand ill likely to use a new OS with fresh graphics. It's possible that the brand may focus on offering controls for the screen. Furthermore, it will feature a three-spoke round steering wheel equipped with haptic controls for functions mounted on the steering.

Mahindra seems to have deviated from the trend of consolidating multiple functions into the infotainment screen by reintroducing traditional physical buttons for the center console. Most notably, it will include a climate control panel and other essential functions with a fully physical interface. The design appears to incorporate built-in stacks, that aid in the developing muscle memory related to use and functionality.

The Mahindra Vision S is based on the brand's NU.IQ platform, which has been designed for exceptional versatility, offering a length range from 3,990 mm to 4,320 mm, making it adaptable for both sub-4 metre and larger vehicles. Despite its compact dimensions, it provides the most spacious cabin in its category for both 4.3 m and sub-4 m vehicles.

The architecture accommodates various powertrains, including front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, and can be tailored for both left-hand drive and right-hand drive markets. With an ample 2,665 mm wheelbase and optimized front (745-850 mm) and rear (550-805 mm) overhangs, this adaptable platform is designed to support a wide range of body styles and driving needs.