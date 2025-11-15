Mahindra XEV 9S Fresh Design Details Revealed In New Video

Mahindra & Mahindra has been consistently teasing its third-born electric SUV, the XEV 9s. The Indian manufacturer has been revealing the details of the electric SUV bit by bit. The initial teasers gave a glimpse of the exterior of the vehicle while hiding the details. The following teasers revealed a few details of the cabin. Now the automaker has released a fresh teaser revealing the exterior details of the upcoming model.



The video begins with a top view of the SUV, which is reminiscent of the XUV700 sold in the Indian market. It also reveals the sunroof and the shark fin antenna of the vehicle. Then there's a slight glimpse of the rear end of the SUV. However, the details are kept hidden. Later, it reveals the front end of the vehicle, which gets an LED DRL covering the width of the vehicle, and forms a boomerang kind of shape around the vertically stacked headlights in a triangular housing.

The earlier teaser showcased the SUV's dimly lit interior. It revealed the seat is designed with side stitching and a silver plate that corresponds with the shoulder area of the occupant. Moreover, it will feature a premium Harman Kardon sound system, which is expected to have support for Dolby Atmos. This audio setup has already been used on the BE6 and the XEV 9e.

The teaser also indicates the use of soft-touch materials across different sections and provides insight into the arrangement of the buttons. Additionally, it hints at the presence of memory function seats and an electronic parking brake. Meanwhile, details regarding the seating configuration remain obscured in the shadows. However, it is expected that the SUV will have a 2-3-2 seating arrangement.



The Mahindra XEV 9S is likely to have specifications akin to those of the XEV 9e, which is already on the market. It is expected to be equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 656 km on a single charge. In contrast, the XEV 9e has a 59 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 542 km per charge.