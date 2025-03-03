Advertisement

Indian Oil Hiring For Officer-Level Jobs, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.40 Lakh

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2025: Candidates applying for this position must hold a Master's degree (MSc) in Chemistry or an equivalent discipline with at least 60% marks.

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2025: Applicants must have a minimum of two years of work experience.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced vacancies for the post of Assistant Quality Control Officer. Candidates applying for this position must hold a Master's degree (MSc) in Chemistry or an equivalent discipline with at least 60% marks.

A relaxation to 55% marks is provided for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates. Eligible subjects include Inorganic, Organic, Analytical, Physical, Applied, and Industrial Chemistry.

Work Experience:

Applicants must have a minimum of two years of work experience. Detailed eligibility criteria and other relevant information are available in the official notification.

Age Limit:

As of February 28, 2025, the maximum age limit for candidates is 30 years, with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

Selection Process:

The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion/Group Task, and a Personal Interview.

Application Fee:

  • General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 600
  • SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates: No application fee

Service Bond:

Selected candidates must serve a minimum of three years with IOCL. The service bond amounts are:

General candidates: Rs 2,00,000
SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates: Rs 35,000
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official IOCL website.

