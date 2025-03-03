Indian Oil Hiring For Officer-Level Jobs, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.40 Lakh

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced vacancies for the post of Assistant Quality Control Officer. Candidates applying for this position must hold a Master's degree (MSc) in Chemistry or an equivalent discipline with at least 60% marks.
A relaxation to 55% marks is provided for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates. Eligible subjects include Inorganic, Organic, Analytical, Physical, Applied, and Industrial Chemistry.
Work Experience:
Applicants must have a minimum of two years of work experience. Detailed eligibility criteria and other relevant information are available in the official notification.
Age Limit:
As of February 28, 2025, the maximum age limit for candidates is 30 years, with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.
Salary:
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.
Selection Process:
The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion/Group Task, and a Personal Interview.
Application Fee:
- General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 600
- SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates: No application fee
Service Bond:
Selected candidates must serve a minimum of three years with IOCL. The service bond amounts are:
General candidates: Rs 2,00,000
SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates: Rs 35,000
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official IOCL website.