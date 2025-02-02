Indian Oil Hiring For 456 Posts, No Written Test Or Interview Required

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is currently accepting applications for Trade, Technician, and Graduate Apprentices across various states. Those interested and eligible can submit their applications by visiting the official website until February 13, 2025. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 456 apprentice positions in both technical and non-technical roles. The vacancies are available in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

Eligibility Criteria

Trade Apprentice: Candidates must have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI certification in the relevant trade.

Technician Apprentice: A full-time three-year diploma in the relevant discipline is required.

Graduate Apprentice: Applicants must hold a full-time regular degree (BBA/BA/BCom/BSc) with at least 50% marks.

For detailed eligibility conditions, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 24 years as of January 31, 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on a merit basis, without any examination or interview. Selected candidates will undergo a 12-month apprenticeship training.

How To Apply

Eligible candidates must submit their applications through the NAPS/NATS portal by 11.55pm on February 13, 2025.



The following documents will be required during the application process:

Class 10 and 12 marksheets

ITI/Diploma/Degree certificates

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate

PwBD/EWS certificate (if applicable)

PAN card/Aadhaar card

Passport-size photograph

Signature

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official IOCL website.