Indian Oil Corporation Hiring For 246 Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1 Lakh

IOCL Recruitment 2025: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is currently accepting applications for Junior Operator and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website iocl.com. The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies within the organisation. The registration process began on February 3 and will end on February 23, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Junior Operator: 215 posts

Junior Attendant: 23 posts

Junior Business Assistant: 8 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualifications and age limit in the detailed notification available on the IOCL website.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 300.

SC/ST/PWBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or Mobile Wallets.

Pay Scale

Junior Operator (Grade I): Rs 23,000 - Rs 78,000

Junior Attendant (Grade I): Rs 23,000 - Rs 78,000

Junior Business Assistant (Grade III): Rs 25,000 - Rs 1,05,000

IOCL Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official website iocl.com.

Click on the recruitment link available on the homepage.

Click on the "Apply Online" link when the new page opens.

Enter the registration details, submit them, and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the required application fee.

Save the application and take a printout for future reference.

Cut-Off Date For Eligibility Criteria



The cut-off date for fulfilling the age limit, educational qualification, and required work experience is January 31, 2025.

Selection Process

For Junior Operator & Junior Attendant



Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) (Qualifying in nature)



Junior Business Assistant

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) (Qualifying in nature)

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Details

The CBT will be in multiple-choice format, requiring a mouse-click response.

No writing/typing is required for answering questions.

The test will have 100 objective-type questions, each carrying 1 mark.

The examination will last for 2 hours, 120 minutes.

CBT Exam Pattern For Junior Operator



Section A:

Professional Knowledge/General Science - 50 marks

Section B:

Numerical Abilities - 20 marks

Reasoning Abilities - 20 marks

General Awareness - 10 marks

Minimum Qualifying Marks For Shortlisting (SPPT Eligibility)

Candidates must secure at least 35% in Section A (Professional Knowledge/General Science) and Section B (Numerical Abilities, Reasoning Abilities, and General Awareness).

The overall cut-off for the CBT is 40%.

SC/ST candidates will get a 5% relaxation in the minimum qualifying marks against reserved positions.

For further details, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification on iocl.com.