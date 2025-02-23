IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended, Check Details

IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2025: IOCL Recruitment 2025: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has extended the registration deadline for Junior Operator and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, iocl.com. The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies within the organisation. The registration will now end on February 28, 2025.

Vacancy Details:

Junior Operator - 215 posts, Junior Attendant - 23 posts, Junior Business Assistant - 8 posts.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 300. SC/ST/PWBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying the fee. Payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or Mobile Wallets.

Selection Process

For Junior Operator & Junior Attendant - Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) (qualifying in nature).

For Junior Business Assistant - Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) (qualifying in nature).

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Details

The CBT will be in multiple-choice format, requiring a mouse-click response. No writing or typing is required for answering questions. The test will have 100 objective-type questions, each carrying one mark. The examination will last for two hours (120 minutes).

CBT Exam Pattern for Junior Operator

Section A: Professional Knowledge/General Science - 50 marks

Section B: Numerical Abilities - 20 marks, Reasoning Abilities - 20 marks, General Awareness - 10 marks

Minimum Qualifying Marks for Shortlisting (SPPT Eligibility): Candidates must secure at least 35% in Section A (Professional Knowledge/General Science) and Section B (Numerical Abilities, Reasoning Abilities, and General Awareness). The overall cut-off for the CBT is 40%. SC/ST candidates will receive a 5% relaxation in the minimum qualifying marks against reserved positions.

For further details, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification on iocl.com

