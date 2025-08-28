Apply For Engineer Post At Indian Oil Corporation In 2025: Check Key Details Here

IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), India's largest commercial oil company and a Maharatna PSU, has announced a new opportunity for young professionals. The organization, ranked among the Fortune Global 500, is seeking Graduate Engineers for its upcoming recruitment drive in 2025. With a strong presence in oil, gas, petrochemicals, and clean energy solutions, IOCL continues to play a key role in the country's energy sector and now invites engineering graduates to be part of its growth story.

The short notification highlights vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineers in the fields of Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation Engineering.

What is the Salary

The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000, making this a lucrative career opportunity in one of India's most reputed PSUs.

When Will Registration Open And Close

As per the tentative schedule, the online registration window will open on September 1, 2025, and remain active until September 21, 2025. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement, which will be released soon on IOCL's official website. All recruitment updates and notifications will be available under the 'Latest Job Opening' section on the career portal of IOCL.

IOCL encourages enthusiastic and talented engineers to apply well in advance and avoid delays close to the deadline. Meeting the eligibility criteria is mandatory for participation in the selection process.

Scan QR Code For Detailed Notification

Photo Credit: iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2025: How To Apply?

Step 1. Go to the official Indian Oil website: iocl.com

Step 2. Click on the 'IndianOil For You' tab on the homepage

Step 3. Select 'IndianOil For Careers' and register by entering your basic details

Step 4. Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5. Make payment of the application fee and click on submit

