Top 15 Government Jobs To Apply For In September 2025: Vacancies, Eligibility, Deadlines

Dreaming of a secure, well-paying government job? September 2025 brings you multiple opportunities across banks, railways, energy, and more. September 2025 is turning out to be a promising month for job seekers in India. Several top government organisations, including Indian Oil Corporation, Reserve Bank of India, Railways, Intelligence Bureau, UPPSC, LIC Housing Finance, NHPC, PGCIL, and Airports Authority of India, have released recruitment notifications. With vacancies ranging from entry-level posts for 10th and 12th pass candidates to high-paying officer-level positions, aspirants across diverse educational backgrounds can apply.

From engineering graduates to postgraduates, from IT professionals to lab technicians-there's an opportunity for everyone. Here's a detailed list of 15 government job openings in September 2025, along with eligibility, vacancies, and deadlines.

1. IOCL Recruitment 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications for Graduate Engineers in Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation streams.

Application Dates: September 5 to 21, 2025

Eligibility: B.Tech/BE (AICTE/UGC recognised). Minimum 65% for General/EWS/OBC-NCL, 55% for SC/ST/PwBD.

2. RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced 120 Grade B Officer posts across different streams.

Application Dates: September 10 to 30, 2025

Eligibility:

General Stream: Graduation (60%) or Post-graduation (55%)

DEPR Stream: Master's in Economics/Finance/Econometrics

DSIM Stream: Master's in Statistics/Mathematical Economics

3. RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the deadline for paramedical posts till September 18, 2025.

Posts: Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, Radiographer, Lab Assistant

Eligibility: Relevant diploma or degree in paramedical fields.

4. IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Recruitment 2025

The Intelligence Bureau is recruiting for Security Assistant (Motor Transport).

Last Date: September 28, 2025

Eligibility: 10th pass, valid LMV license, 1-year driving experience, and motor mechanism knowledge.

5. Canara Bank Securities Recruitment 2025

Canara Bank Securities is hiring Trainee (Sales & Marketing) candidates.

Last Date: October 6, 2025

Eligibility: Graduate with 50% marks, Age 20-30 years. Freshers can apply.

6. UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025

Last Date: September 17, 2025

Eligibility: Maximum age limit 29 years (age relaxation as per rules).

13. AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a big recruitment drive for engineers.

Last Date: September 27, 2025

Eligibility: Engineering/MCA/Architecture degree + valid GATE score. Maximum age: 27 years.

14. Delhi High Court Attendant Jobs 2025

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced 334 Attendant vacancies.

Last Date: September 24, 2025

Eligibility: As per DSSSB recruitment notification.

15. Bihar SHS Recruitment 2025

State Health Society (SHS), Bihar is hiring Lab Technicians and Senior Lab Technicians.

Last Date: September 15, 2025

Eligibility:

Lab Technician: 12th with PCB + DMLT/BMLT

Senior Lab Technician: M.Sc. (Microbiology/Biotech/Biochem) with experience



September 2025 is packed with lucrative job opportunities across multiple government sectors. Whether you are a fresh graduate, a 10th/12th pass candidate, or a highly skilled IT/engineering professional, there's an opening tailored for your profile. With deadlines spread across the month, applicants are advised to apply early, prepare required documents, and carefully check eligibility criteria before submission.