IOCL Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Recruitment Open For Multiple Junior Engineering Assistant Posts

Indian Oil is inviting applications from young eligible candidates for various roles in its Refinery/ Petrochemical units. The role is open for Junior Engineering Assistant in refineries at Guwahati (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat (Haryana), Digboi (Assam), Bongaigaon (Assam) and Paradip (Odisha). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the IOCL to apply for the role.

The applications are invited for the following posts of Engineer:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production)

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U)

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M)

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant - IV (Electrical)

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/ Junior Technical Assistant - IV (Mechanical)

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/ Junior Technical Assistant - IV (Instrumentation

Junior Quality Control Analyst

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety)

Salary

Candidates selected for the post will be eligible for pay scale of Rs 25,000-1,05,000.

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the post must have Diploma, Engineering or BSc degree in a required field. Diploma / BSc in other than specified Branch / subjects will not be considered. The complete detail of the educational qualification is available on the official website of IOCL.

The minimum age limit of the candidates is 18 years, while the maximum age would be 26 years for Un-reserved candidates as on December 31, 2025.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is a leading diversified and integrated energy major, with a strong presence across the entire spectrum of Oil, Gas, Petrochemicals, and Emerging Energy solutions.

Deadline

The last date for filling up the application form is January 9, 2026. The exam is expected to be held in the last week of January, 2026.