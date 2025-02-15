New Openings At Indian Oil Corporation Limited For 457 Posts, Check Details

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is currently accepting applications for apprentice positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill 457 posts within the organisation. The registration process commenced on February 10, with the deadline set for March 3, 2025.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must review the detailed notification to verify their educational qualifications before applying.

The age limit is set between 18 and 24 years as of February 28, 2025, which serves as the reference date for determining eligibility.

Apprenticeship Duration

The apprenticeship programme will last for 12 months from the date of joining.

Selection Procedure



Candidates will be shortlisted based on a merit list prepared according to the prescribed eligibility criteria. The list will be arranged in descending order based on the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination relevant to the applied trade.

If two or more candidates secure the same percentage, preference will be given to the older candidate (as per date of birth). If the date of birth is also the same, the candidate with a higher percentage in the Class 10 examination will be ranked higher.

There will be no written examination or personal interview as part of the selection process.

For further information, applicants should visit the official IOCL website.