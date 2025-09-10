Indian Oil Invites Applications For Engineer Posts; Here's Direct Link To Apply

Indian Oil Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers across Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines. The registration process began on September 5, 2025, and will close on September 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a BTech/BE or equivalent degree in the relevant engineering discipline from a full-time regular course recognised by AICTE/UGC. Minimum marks required are 65% for General/EWS/OBC-NCL candidates and 55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Eligible disciplines for each domain include:

Chemical Engineering: Chemical, Chemical Technology (Refinery & Petrochemical), Chemical & Biochemical, Petrochem Engineering, Petrochemical Technology, Petrochem & Petroleum Refinery.

Electrical Engineering: Electrical, Electrical & Electronics, Electrical & Instrumentation, Electrical Power, Electrical Instrumentation & Control, and related streams.

Instrumentation Engineering: Instrumentation Engineering, Instrumentation & Control, Instrumentation & Electronics, Applied Electronics & Instrumentation, Power Electronics & Instrumentation, among others.

Age limit

The upper age limit for General/EWS candidates is 26 years as of July 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided for other categories as per government norms.

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT):

The exam is scheduled for October 31, and the admit cards will available for dowload starting October 17.

The 150-minute test will have 100 objective questions divided into Domain Knowledge (50), Quantitative Aptitude (20), Logical Reasoning (15), and Verbal Ability (15). Negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer applies.

Compensatory time will be given to PwBD candidates as per government guidelines.

Check detailed notification here

Group Discussion and Group Task (GD/GT):

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will be eligible for this stage.

Personal Interview (PI): Final round for candidates selected after CBT and GD/GT.

Shortlisting for GD/GT and Personal Interview will be based on CBT marks in descending order within each discipline.

Minimum qualifying marks vary by category: General/EWS/OBC-NCL - 40% in each section and 45% overall; SC/ST - 35% in each section and 40% overall; PwBD - 25% in each section and 30% overall.

CBT Exam Centres

The test will be conducted across 44 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram, among others.

How To Apply

Visit the IOCL official website, iocl.com, and navigate to the recruitment section.

Select the link "Recruitment of Engineers/Officers (Grade - A) in Indian Oil Corporation Limited through CBT - 2025."

Complete the application process, including uploading documents, a live photo, and paying the application fee.

Save a copy of the completed application form for future reference.

Here's Direct Link To Apply

This recruitment drive offers engineering graduates an opportunity to join one of India's leading public sector companies.

Candidates are advised to regularly check IOCL's official website for updates on admit cards, exam results, and other notifications.