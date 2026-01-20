'8,000 Dirhams vs Rs 72,000': Indian Employee Torn Between Dubai And Gurugram

An Indian employee has sought the internet's advice on whether they should relocate to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or stay in Gurugram for work. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, 'Need Advice: 8000 AED per month in Dubai or 72000 in hand in Gurgaon', the confused employee revealed that they were offered the new job in Dubai.

The employee stated that although the new role in Dubai was 'not that great', the pay was prompting them to consider the switch abroad.

"I recently got offered 8K Dhiram for a role in Dubai. The role in itself is not that great, but do you think since at least in nominal terms I am getting offered pretty good money, so maybe worth moving," the user wrote.

"Please help me decide whether it would make sense or not? Should I move to Dubai or stay here in Gurgaon," they added.

Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users advised the user that the 8k AED salary was not going to be enough in Dubai, while others suggested that India was a better option.

"8k in Dubai is not going to cut it for savings. Rent, food, gas, electricity, wifi and transportation will eat away your earnings," said one user, while another added: "9 LPA in India with proper budgeting, can give you a pretty decent lifestyle and assuming you are just at the start of your career, this amount is bound to grow!"

A third commented: "8K isn't enough for a good life in Dubai. Rent for a studio is now approximately 3k, even in cheaper areas that are further away. That means you'll need to drive to work, which is at least another 1-1.5k depending on the car you drive."

A fourth said: "Just remember this. Salaries in Dubai don't grow at 10% standards that we have in India. Usually it is 2-3%. But on the flip side, you do save on tax."