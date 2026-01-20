Reserve Hotel Stay On Moon For Rs 9 Crore, Full Trip To Cost Over Rs 90 Crore

A US-based startup is accepting reservations for a hotel stay on the Moon with prices ranging from Rs 2.2 crore ($250,000) to Rs 9 crore ($1 million) per guest. While colonising the Moon still appears to be a sci-fi dream, Galactic Resource Utilization Space, also known as GRU Space, is aiming to build a human outpost on the lunar surface by 2032.

"This is not space tourism as we know it. Only twelve humans have ever walked on the Moon, and by taking part in this early stage, you join us as we lay the foundations for life beyond Earth," the company states on its reservation website.

Founded last year by 22-year-old Skyler Chan, the Silicon Valley startup is presenting the project as a step towards humanity's future beyond Earth, reflecting the recent trend of tech billionaires aspiring for an interstellar address for the human civilisation.

"We need to really shoot for the literal moon," Skyler was quoted as saying by The Observer, adding that lunar tourism is the best "first wedge to spin up the lunar economy".

Price To Exceed Rs 90 Crore

Though the final pricing for the trip has not been announced, it is likely to exceed Rs 90 crore ($10 million), as per the company. Apart from the staggering reservation amount, those looking to travel to the Moon would also need to pay a $1,000 non-refundable fee and undergo a stringent background check.

"We may require you to provide additional personal, medical and financial information and documents to verify your ability to travel and maintain your spot. We'll guide you through the process. There is a $1,000 non-refundable app fee to apply," GRU Space stated.

As per the mission timeline, GRU's first construction payload is expected to land on the Moon in 2029, which would confirm readiness for the next phase. The company also plans to test a method of turning lunar dust into bricks, which would later be used to shield the hotel from radiation and extreme temperatures.