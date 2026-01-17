Indian Man Shares 7 Reasons For Choosing The Netherlands To Work: 'It Just Made Sense'

An Indian man living in the Netherlands has caught the internet's attention after sharing why he chose to move to the European country. Taking to Instagram, the user named Anuj Sharma, who works in finance, cited work-life balance and quality of life as key reasons behind his decision.

In a viral post titled 'Reasons I chose the Netherlands to work over any other country,' Sharma outlined seven compelling reasons why moving there was a no-brainer.

"This is purely based on my personal choices and experience. It can vary from person to person," wrote Sharma.

Here Are The 7 Reasons Listed By Sharma For His Decision:

Sharma highlighted that one of the biggest reasons to pick the Netherlands was the 'game-changer' 30 per cent ruling under which an expat's salary is non-taxable for the first five years. He added that the in-hand salary becomes way better due to this rule.

Job security feels solid here, Sharma stated, adding that strict labour laws and strong employee rights made the workers feel protected and stable at work.

English is everywhere. Around 98 per cent of people speak English, so as an expat can settle in without feeling lost.

Sharma said work-life balance, which is a concept in Indian was actually a reality in the Netherlands "People respect your personal time. Work ends on time and life doesn't feel like a constant hustle," he wrote.

Safe streets, clean cities and peacefulness meant that the quality of life was high in the Netherlands.

Public transport and cycling culture: You don't need a car. Trains, buses and bikes make commuting easy and affordable.

Sharma stated that everything was organised in the country, ranging from paperwork to basic services. Systems are structured, which translates into less stress and more peace of mind.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Quizzed on how an Indian should apply for job opportunities in the Netherlands, Sharma advised checking the list of visa-sponsoring companies and visiting their career pages. After finding relevant vacancies, they should apply directly.

The Netherlands is known for its work-life balance standards, with employees typically working 29-36 hours per week. The country's labour laws prioritise employee well-being. Earlier this month, an expat went viral, saying they sent a work email at 6:00 am, which prompted the management to call a meeting to discuss whether they were experiencing undue work pressure.