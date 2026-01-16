Advertisement
Foreigner Woman Travels In Indian Train At Night, Shares Experience: 'Way Better Than I Expected'

A female backpacker detailed her positive experience on an Indian Railways night train, highlighting cleanliness and respectful passengers.

Foreigner Woman Travels In Indian Train At Night, Shares Experience: 'Way Better Than I Expected'
Female backpacker shares her positive experience aboard an Indian train.
  • A female traveler shared a positive experience on an Indian Railways night train
  • Ines Faria, 25, praised the cleanliness and quietness of the sleeper train journey
  • She noted clean sheets, blankets, and surprisingly decent toilet conditions onboard
A female foreign traveller has gone viral after sharing her experience aboard an Indian Railways train at night. Ines Faria, a 25-year-old backpacker who quit her job to travel the world, shared an Instagram video titled 'First night train in India as a woman', where she detailed her positive experience.

"I thought this was going to be chaotic. First sleeper train in India and it was actually such a good experience. Note to self: stop overthinking everything," she captioned the video.

Faria boarded the train alongside her friend and was instantly impressed by the train's cleanliness despite having pre-conceived notions that it might be dirty

"It was a bit small with our big bags, but they gave us clean sheets and blankets," said Faria, adding: "The toilets themselves weren't the worst, I expected way dirtier. The train was very clean."

Faria said she managed to get a good night's sleep whilst lauding the passengers who were respectful and quiet throughout the night and the journey.

"The experience was quite nice and way better than I expected. Plus, I slept like a baby," Faria added.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'Welcome To India'

As the post went viral, social media users welcomed Faria and advised her to soak in the taste and colour that India has to offer.

"Good to see someone travelling my country with a good budget. Have a great journey, ladies. India welcomes you with an open heart," said one user, while another added: "You can also try Vande Bharat trains."

A third commented: "Welcome to India. Forgive the chaos, pollution, honking, trash, stares and selfies. Hope you enjoy and return again. Healthcare here is affordable and reliable!"

