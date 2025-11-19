Finfluencer Ankur Warikoo Reveals Driver's Salary, Wins Praise For Fair Pay: "He's Our Trusted Partner"

Gurgaon-based entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has gone viral for a social media post revealing his driver's salary and generous perks. The internet largely praised his actions, calling it the "right way to treat employees" and acknowledging the importance of fair compensation and dignity of labor. In a post on X, Warikoo revealed that his driver, Dayanand Bhaiya, earns over Rs 50,000 per month, significantly above the average pay for similar positions in the area. The latest annual increment of 11% brought his salary to Rs 53,350 per month.

Besides the salary, the driver receives health insurance and a one-month Diwali bonus. This time, he also received a new scooty as a gift.

"He joined us 13 years ago at Rs. 15,000 and has since become an integral part of our family while building his own life. His three children are well-settled in good jobs and happily married. He continues to live frugally, with unwavering punctuality and discipline: wakes up at 4:30 a.m., sleeps by 8:30 p.m., is never late, and always carries a smile. He isn't just our driver; he is our trusted partner," the tweet read,

The latest annual increment has raised our driver Dayanand Bhaiya's monthly salary to Rs. 53,350 plus insurance, one-month Diwali bonus, and a scooty.



— Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) November 19, 2025

Warikoo described Dayanand as a "trusted partner" who has duplicate house keys, knows their ATM PIN, and drives their children to classes. Warikoo expressed his goal for Dayanand to reach a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month within the next 5-6 years.

:He drives our children to classes, holds duplicate house keys, knows our ATM PIN, handles all important errands that don't require our presence, treats me as his own (addresses everyone in the family as tum and not aap) and is someone I trust blindly with the safety of my family and myself. He saves us time, mental load, and effort. In return, all he ever wanted was trust - which we gladly gave," he added.

Internet Reaction

The post garnered significant positive attention online. Users praised Warikoo for acknowledging the value of his driver's loyalty, hard work, and trust with substantial respect and financial growth. Many highlighted the importance of providing health insurance and proper compensation, saying it sets a positive example for other employers to follow.

One user wrote, "This is beautiful to read People like Dayanand Bhaiya remind us that loyalty and sincerity are priceless. When you invest trust in the right person, the returns last a lifetime. Stories like this prove that dignity and kindness are still the best currency we have."

Another commented, "Great that you are covering Insurance as part of compensation. Hope others are also driven to do this for their staff - the additional cost for employers is negligible but benefits for employees is significant. Also help with financial planning / accessing benefits.:

A third user said, "This is the right way to treat employees. Dignity of labour goes for everyone. Proud of you, Ankur."