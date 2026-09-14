Who Is Cameron O'Reilly? Meet Jemima Goldsmith's New Husband And Multi-Millionaire Financier

Jemima Goldsmith, the British filmmaker and former wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O'Reilly. Goldsmith, 52, and O'Reilly, 62, are believed to have exchanged vows in a private ceremony over the weekend, PTI reported. Jemima Jones, Goldsmith's sister-in-law, shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures from the wedding celebrations. She wrote, "Celebrating Jemima and Cameron's wedding, with my favourite date, what a happy day."

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The marriage marks a new chapter for Goldsmith, who was previously married to Imran Khan. The couple married in 1995 and stayed together for around nine years before announcing their separation in 2004. They have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim. Their marriage attracted international attention, particularly as Khan later entered politics and went on to become Pakistan's prime minister.

Goldsmith and O'Reilly are believed to have met through their shared professional interests in film and documentaries. The pair reportedly kept their relationship private before getting engaged earlier this year. Reports said they had been dating for around a year before taking their relationship to the next step.

Who is Cameron O'Reilly?

Cameron O'Reilly is a 62-year-old businessman, financier and executive producer with business interests spanning Australia and Europe. He is the son of the late Irish media tycoon and former rugby player Sir Anthony O'Reilly.

An Oxford graduate, O'Reilly began his career at Goldman Sachs before moving into business and private equity. In 2003, he founded Bayard Capital, an investment firm that focused on technology, infrastructure and smart-metering businesses.

Bayard Capital was later sold to Toshiba in 2011 in a deal reportedly worth around $2.3 billion.

O'Reilly also previously served as chief executive of APN News & Media, now known as ARN Media, an Australian media company. His professional interests have also extended to the entertainment industry, where he has worked as an executive producer on films and documentaries.

O'Reilly was previously married to Ilse O'Reilly. They reportedly separated in 2022 after around two decades together, and he has four children from that marriage.

Jemima Goldsmith's Career

Goldsmith has built a career in filmmaking, journalism and television production. She is the founder of production company Instinct Productions and has worked on several films and documentaries. She wrote and produced the 2017 romantic comedy 'What's Love Got to Do with It?', directed by Shekhar Kapur and starring Lily James and Shazad Latif.

Goldsmith has also contributed to publications including The New Statesman and Vanity Fair and has been vocal on human rights and other social issues.