Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Served Legal Notice For 'False Allegations' In Book

Reham Khan, who married Imran Khan in 2015, lived with him for under two years before their divorce.

Pakistan's minister for communications Murad Saeed has served a legal notice on Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan for making baseless allegations against him in her book.

According to a press release issued by the Information Ministry on Sunday, Mr Saeed sought an unconditional apology from Reham within 14 days; otherwise, a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore will be filed against her, the Dawn newpaper reported on Monday.

"Tender apology within 14 days from this notice otherwise the court will be requested for her stern punishment and Rs 1 billion damages," the minister said the official announcement.

Mr Saeed said a few days ago, his ministry got distinction by standing number one among top 10 ministries due to extraordinary performance but the achievement was made controversial with the reference to the contents of Reham's book, which was published in 2018.

"Your book was used as a reference for launching malicious propaganda and false allegations," he said.

The minister said Reham never contradicted some references from her book that were leaked before it was published. "Later, with the reference to her book, false allegations were levelled against Murad Saeed," the press release said.

Earlier this month, the communications minister filed a cyber crime case against the editor-in-chief of Daily Jinnah and Online News Agency - Mohsin Baig - with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for, what he called, his "character assassination", during a talk show on a private TV channel.

During the show, Mr Baig and other panelists had given a reference to Reham Khan's book, implying why Mr Saeed was called a 'blue-eyed' minister of the Prime Minister Khan's Cabinet.

Mr Saeed, some days back, had vowed to take legal action against Reham for "disgracing him and the PM" in her book launched in July 2018, it said.

Reham, who married Imran Khan in 2015, lived with him for less than two years and got divorce in November 2016.

In her book published after the divorce, she insinuated about a relationship between her former husband Khan and Saeed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)