After Bihar Groping Horror, Shocker From Odisha: Couple Assaulted On Camera

A video showing a young couple being assaulted and harassed by a group of people in Odisha's Dhenkanal district has surfaced on social media, days after a separate incident in Bihar involving the harassment of a boy and a girl triggered widespread outrage.

The Odisha incident reportedly took place on a road leading towards Kapilash, a popular tourist destination in Dhenkanal district. The couple had travelled to the area on a motorcycle when they were stopped by a group of people.

Footage circulating online appears to show several people surrounding the two. The young man can be seen being assaulted while some of the other men in the video appear to behave inappropriately with the woman.

The woman can be heard repeatedly pleading with those around her to let the couple go. Despite her requests, the assault and harassment appear to continue.

It has not yet been established why the group stopped the couple, whether the people involved knew each other, or whether there had been any interaction or dispute before the footage was recorded.

Pratap Dalei, the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Gondia block told NDTV that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"We are investigating the entire sequence of events that led to the dispute," the officer said.

This incident took place days after the shocking assault on a minor boy and girl in Bihar's Jamui. Police on Monday arrested three people and launched a search for others allegedly involved in the harassment of the two minors.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Bishwajeet Dayal said the incident had taken place on the evening of September 19. According to the police, a Special Investigation Team headed by a woman police officer was conducting raids to identify and arrest all those allegedly involved.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)