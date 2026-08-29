Class 9 Odisha Student Found Pregnant During Health Check Up, Tutor Arrested

A private tutor was arrested in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday for allegedly raping and impregnating a Class 9 student of a residential school during her stay at home on summer vacation, police said.

A routine medical examination at the school earlier this week revealed that the girl was five months pregnant, following which her parents were informed of the matter, they said.

The investigating officer in the case said the parents spoke to the girl, who then opened up about the alleged sexual assault and threat she faced during the summer vacation.

The local authorities had announced summer vacation in schools of the area in March itself in view of the hot and humid weather at that time.

In their complaint lodged on Thursday, the parents said the tutor engaged during the summer vacation raped their daughter, taking advantage of her being alone at home and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it, according to the police officer.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint, and the tutor was arrested, the officer said.

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