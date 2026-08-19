Advertisement

Bidesh Sikhya Bruti 2026: Odisha Launches Overseas Scholarship For SC, ST Students

Odisha launches Bidesh Sikhya Bruti scholarship to support SC and ST students for postgraduate and PhD studies abroad.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bidesh Sikhya Bruti 2026: Odisha Launches Overseas Scholarship For SC, ST Students
Applications for Odisha's overseas scholarship open from August 18 to 31, 2026.
  • The Odisha government launched the Bidesh Sikhya Bruti scholarship for SC and ST students.
  • Fifty students will be supported to study at top 200 universities worldwide.
  • Applicants must have an annual family income below Rs 12 lakh to qualify.
What is the official deadline for submitting my scholarship application?

The Odisha government has launched the Bidesh Sikhya Bruti scholarship scheme to help SC and ST students pursue postgraduate and PhD courses at top universities and institutes abroad.

Under the new scheme, 50 students will receive support to study at institutions ranked among the top 200 in the QS World University Rankings. The initiative is aimed at helping students access international higher education without the financial burden of studying overseas.

Bidesh Sikhya Bruti 2026: Who can apply?

The scholarship is open to students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities who meet the eligibility conditions.

One of the main requirements is the annual family income limit of Rs 12 lakh. The scheme covers students planning to pursue postgraduate and doctoral programmes at eligible foreign institutions.

Students should check the detailed guidelines issued by the Odisha Higher Education Department before applying, as other eligibility and selection conditions may also apply.

Odisha overseas scholarship 2026: How to apply

The application process is being conducted through the Odisha Scholarship Portal (OSS Portal) at scholarship.odisha.gov.in.

The application window opened on August 18, 2026, and eligible students can apply until August 31, 2026.

Candidates should fill in their details carefully and upload the required documents as specified in the scholarship guidelines. They are also advised to check all information before submitting the application.

The Odisha Higher Education Department has published the detailed Bidesh Sikhyabruti guidelines on its official website. Students should go through the guidelines to check the complete eligibility criteria, documents required, selection process and other scholarship conditions.

The scheme is part of the Odisha government's efforts to provide students from SC and ST communities with greater access to higher education opportunities abroad. By supporting postgraduate and PhD studies at highly ranked institutions, the programme aims to help eligible students pursue advanced education at the global level.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Bidesh Sikhya Bruti 2026, Bidesh Sikhya Bruti Scholarship, Odisha
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com