Odisha Government Revises Junior Teachers' Regularisation Order, Check Details

The Odisha government has issued a revised notification for the regularisation of junior teachers (schematic) engaged in state-run primary and upper primary schools since the 2023-24 academic year. The revised notification was issued by the School and Mass Education Department following a protest by contractual junior teachers in Bhubaneswar last month.

Under the revised order, junior teachers (schematic) who are continuing in service will be regularised as assistant teachers in Pay Level-V(A) of the elementary cadre with immediate effect. However, the regularisation will be subject to fulfilment of the prescribed conditions under the applicable government rules.

The department has also clarified the treatment of the teachers' previous service period. The service rendered by the teachers from their respective dates of joining until December 2025 will be considered as service in the schematic or contractual capacity. This period will not be counted towards seniority in the regular cadre and will not entitle teachers to consequential service benefits.

The teachers will be eligible for regular pay and other admissible service benefits of assistant teachers from January 1, 2026, in accordance with applicable rules and government instructions.

According to officials, around 13,000 junior teachers, including women, were engaged in various government-run primary and upper primary schools across Odisha.

The School and Mass Education Department had earlier issued a notification for their regularisation on April 2, 2026. However, the notification was stayed 12 days later following litigation.

The department has now issued the revised notification after making necessary changes to address the legal issues. The revised order lays down the terms under which eligible junior teachers will be regularised.