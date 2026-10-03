Meet Beni Rae Harmony, White House's Assistant Press Secretary

The White House has appointed former news anchor and journalist, Beni Rae Harmony, as Assistant Press Secretary, over a month after Karoline Leavitt stepped down as the White House Press Secretary. 24-year-old Beni Rae Harmony was the Chief White House Correspondent for Real America's Voice, and has now been hired as spokesperson for the White House.

A TMZ report said she would start her new role coming Monday.

Harmony also confirmed the development in an X post, thanking US President Donald Trump for the "opportunity and his trust".

"I'm excited to announce that I am joining the Trump Administration as Asst. White House Press Secretary. It's been an honor to report, travel, and cover this historic administration as Senior White House Correspondent for Real America's Voice. My goal has always been to ask the questions that matter to real Americans and make sure their voices are heard (sic)," she said in the post, while mentioning how her previous job led her to this opportunity.

"I'm incredibly grateful to President Trump for this opportunity and his trust. I'm looking forward to this next chapter - serving the American people and continuing to fight for the American Dream. America First," she added.

Anna Kelly, the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, has called Harmony a "trusted voice for MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement" during her job as a Correspondent.

"She will be an outstanding addition to President Trump's communications team as an Assistant Press Secretary -- we look forward to having her on board!" Kelly told TMZ.

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Who Is Beni Rae Harmony?

Harmony is a former journalist who worked as the Chief White House Correspondent for Real America's Voice. She joined the company in September 2025, after leaving her news anchor profile in Springfield, Illinois, where she was suspended for delivering an emotional on-air tribute to Charlie Kirk following his killing.

She had then said during an interview with Fox News that she refused to remove her tribute to Charlie Kirk, and resigned after being suspended from airing the same.

"I said, 'Well, I'm not gonna stick around for that.' I said, 'I resign, and I refuse to be silenced. I refuse to be told I cannot talk about someone that I cared about,'" Harmony said, describing what all happened at her workplace.

Harmony has previously worked at Turning Point USA from 2021 to 2022. It is a conservative advocacy group Charlie Kirk founded at the age of 18, reported Fox News.

Where Is Karoline Leavitt?

The well-known and popular face of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, stepped down as White House Press Secretary in August to spend time with her family. She was the youngest person to ever take the profile, and was widely praised by President Trump.

Donald Trump had confirmed her exit in a post, stating that it was "a decision I totally understand and respect". "Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party," he added.