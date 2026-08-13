Karoline Leavitt: The Youngest US Press Secretary And Trump's "Most Trusted" Aide

Karoline Leavitt, one of US President Donald Trump's "most trusted" aides, will step down as White House Press Secretary by the end of this month, citing her responsibilities as a mother.

Leavitt, who welcomed her second child in May, said serving as press secretary for the past year and a half had been "the honor and adventure of a lifetime." She thanked Trump for giving her the opportunity to work closely with him in the White House, travel with him and meet world leaders.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life," she explained.

All about Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt was born on August 24, 1998, in New Hampshire. She reportedly grew up in a small town and worked at her parents' ice cream shop during holidays. She attended Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire and graduated in 2019 with a degree in politics and communication. She was also a softball player and attended college on a softball scholarship.

In college, she volunteered at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics and began working as an intern at Fox News during the 2016 election. She was also active in the student newspaper, where she wrote an opinion piece that the "liberal media" was unfair to Trump. After graduating in 2019, Leavitt joined Trump's first administration, working as a presidential writer and later as an assistant press secretary in the White House press office.

Photo Credit: BBG

After Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, Leavitt joined Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as her communications director. In 2022, Leavitt decided to run for Congress herself in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District. She presented herself as a "Generation Z conservative". However, she lost the election to her Democratic opponent. In January 2024, Trump appointed her as his campaign press secretary, according to Iowa State University.

Leavitt is one of the youngest members of Donald Trump's second term. She has served as the White House press secretary since January 2025. At 27, she became the youngest person to hold the post.

Leavitt met Nicholas Riccio, a New Hampshire-based real estate developer who is 32 years older than her, in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in July 2024. They got married in March 2025 and welcomed their daughter in May 2026, according to People.