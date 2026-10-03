Trump's Camera Off During G7 Call Sparks 'Is He Napping?' Jokes Online

US President Donald Trump's camera being switched off during a virtual G7 leaders' meeting has sparked a wave of jokes and speculation on social media. Trump joined the virtual meeting on October 2, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who currently holds the G7 presidency. However, a screenshot shared by International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol showed the other leaders on camera while Trump's video tile appeared dark with his name displayed.

The image quickly circulated online, with some social media users joking that Trump may have been taking a nap. Others made comments about his hair and suggested that he may have chosen to stay off camera for the meeting.

There is, however, no evidence that Trump was sleeping during the call. It is also not clear whether his camera remained switched off throughout the meeting or was turned off only when the screenshot was taken.

Watching the off-camera screenshot, one user commented, "Bro Really Hit Sleep Mode Again," recalling an earlier incident when cameras appeared to catch Donald Trump briefly dozing off during an Oval Office event, sparking widespread jokes and reactions online.

The virtual meeting brought together leaders from the G7 countries and representatives of the European Commission. The discussions focused on global energy supplies and pressure on diesel markets.

The G7 also agreed on measures involving the release of oil supplies as countries seek to ease pressure on energy markets.

While the meeting dealt with major energy issues, it was Trump's missing video feed that drew attention online, with users turning the brief moment into a subject of humour and speculation.