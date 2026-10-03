From 'Venom' To 'Crime Master Gogo': Vijay Varma's Bold Black Outfit Leaves Instagram Divided And Amused

Vijay Varma usually impresses the internet with his fashion picks, but his latest style choice has turned the comment section into a hilarious commentary session. His all-black outfit, featuring a criss-cross lattice design, had social media users calling him "Grandmaster Gogo."

What Did Vijay Varma Wear

For his latest appearance, the actor paired the skin-baring black top with a pair of high-waisted leather trousers. A long strip hung from the lower part of the top as well as the sleeves, while the glossy finish of the trousers contrasted with the matte appearance of the top.

He completed the look with black shoes, black sunglasses, and neatly combed hair. He kept the rest of his grooming minimal. Sharing a transition video, he wrote, "Accha hua ke hee transition karwaaya mujhse nahi to sab utar jaata bhai [It's good that they asked me to do just one transition video, else everything would have come off]."

Social Media Reactions

An influencer who goes by the name of Funny Aunty commented, "Amazing transition, don't do it again."

Digital content creator Zee Aly wrote, "Kiraak."

A user pointed out that the outfit looked like a crossover between Crime Master Gogo and Krrish.

Actor Jay Soni referred to Vijay Varma as "Venom."

Another Instagram user wrote, "That dress is giving Daiya Daiya vibes."

A fifth called the outfit "killer", while a sixth requested Vijay never to try something like this again.

More About Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Hindi film industry. His notable works include Darlings, Lust Stories 2, Gully Boy, and Jaane Jaan. The actor was last seen in Gustaakh Ishq alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, who recently opened up about his emotional intelligence.

During a promotional event for Hunkkaar: The Roar, Fatima said, "He (Vijay) is an incredible person. He is a prolific actor. Also, he has a high EQ."

She added that Vijay is intelligent, but his high emotional quotient is what sets him apart from others. The actor shared that she, Vijay, and Rhea Chakraborty are good friends.

"We stay in touch often, bounce ideas off each other, and depend on each other emotionally. All of us have a very beautiful relationship. We're really tight friends," Fatima said.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's Paris Fashion Week Pictures Leave Celebrities In Awe