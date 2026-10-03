Ayushmann Khurrana's <i>Udta Teer</i> Postponed Again, To Release On October 23

Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer has been postponed once again, marking the second change to its release date. The film, originally scheduled to hit theatres on October 19, will now release on October 23.

A press note shared by the film's team read, "Udta Teer has been generating encouraging buzz with its trailer and ongoing promotions. With the film tracking well, the makers have made a smart and sensible theatrical call by moving the release to October 23, giving it a cleaner release window and a stronger theatrical runway instead of compromising on screens in a suddenly crowded marketplace."

The note added, "A smart and strategic theatrical move by the makers. The trailer and promotions are creating encouraging buzz, and choosing a cleaner release window allows the film to maximise its theatrical showcase."

The film's earlier release date would have placed it just a week after Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is expected to perform well at the box office.

Speaking to ANI, Ayushmann Khurrana shared that Udta Teer brings him back to the genre and style of cinema audiences have come to associate with him. "It features a very unique, novel, and distinct story, the kind of films I've always done. I am returning to my core, which champions original content, and this film embodies that," the actor said.

Ayushmann portrays a Pakistani spy whose life takes an unexpected turn after he loses his memory. "In the film, I play a Pakistani spy who loses his memory; while he retains a sense of patriotism, he forgets which country he belongs to, so he ends up supporting India. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it's a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family," he added.

Udta Teer also features Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe in key roles.

Akash A Kaushik is making his directorial debut with the film. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain have backed the project.

Also Read | Udta Teer Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Pakistani 'Dhurandhar' With Amnesia