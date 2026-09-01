No Admission Fee For SC, ST Students In Odisha Government Medical, Engineering Colleges

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said students belonging to ST and SC communities will not have to deposit any fee at the time of admission in government medical and engineering colleges.

Majhi issued the direction on Monday after learning that many meritorious Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students face financial difficulties during admissions even after cracking tough entrance exams, an official release said.

“To solve this problem, CM Majhi has directed that students belonging to ST and SC communities will not have to pay any fees at the time of admission, and for a period of six months after admission,” it said.

A guideline in this regard will be issued by the state government soon, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)