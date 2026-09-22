Man Caught Urinating Inside Society Lift In Ghaziabad, Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces

A CCTV video from a housing society in Ghaziabad has surfaced online, showing a young man allegedly urinating inside a residential lift, triggering outrage among residents. The incident reportedly took place on Monday evening in the F-2 tower of Shipra Krishna Vista Society in Indirapuram's Ahimsa Khand-1. According to residents, the matter came to light after residents noticed a foul smell emanating from inside the elevator.

The residents then complained to the Apartment Owners' Association (AOA) and the maintenance team about the stink, following which the CCTV footage was reviewed.

The footage appears to show the man urinating towards the lift's control panel. At one point, the elevator doors open on a floor and another person approaches, only to notice what is happening and step away instead of entering. The man then continues his journey before eventually leaving the lift.

The video has since circulated widely on social media, with residents raising concerns about hygiene and responsible behaviour in shared spaces. Some social media users speculated that the man may have been drunk or under the influence of a substance. However, there is no confirmation of this.

The incident has also prompted concerns over the misuse of common facilities and the need for residents to maintain basic hygiene and decorum in shared residential spaces.

One user wrote, "An educated, civilised society. Was this deliberate mischief on his part, or was he unable to hold it in?" Ankither said, "What on earth could make someone do this in a shared residential lift? Absolutely disgusting and unacceptable behaviour."