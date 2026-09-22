"When Decisions Are Made...": In Boardroom Battle, Tata Trusts Gets Sharad Pawar's Backing

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has pointed out what he called an ownership structure that "embraces philanthropy" as he shared his views on the high-profile corporate boardroom battle that has been unfolding for the last few days between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

In a statement posted on X, Pawar clearly indicated whose side he would take.

"Jamshedji Tata and the Tata family gave industry a value-based direction of social service. Therefore, the social commitment and institutional role of the Tata Trusts must be preserved," he said.

Last week, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata had voted against Tata Sons' decisions to re-appoint N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman for another five years and plan for a public listing of the salt-to-automobile behemoth.

"When decisions are made regarding leadership of the Tata group, it is essential to respect the institutional processes and the role of the Trusts. Because it is necessary to preserve the legacy of the Tata group, which is connected not only with the development of Maharashtra but also the nation's progress," Pawar said.

He suggested the leadership issue should be resolved through dialogue and adherence to the Articles of Association. With Tata Trusts holding 66 per cent ownership, Pawar said that under the company's Articles of Association, any appointment of the chairman needs the affirmative consent of a majority of trust-nominated directors present.

"Protecting the Tata group's trust-based legacy is essential to preserving its contribution to India's development," he said.

"Shri Jamsetji Tata's vision, carried forward by Sir Dorabji and Sir Ratan Tata, was that wealth created by the enterprise returns to society. Their holdings were placed in trusts precisely so that no individual would own the group, and the majority stakeholder of the business would be by trusts that are dedicated to charitable objectives. Therefore, the ownership structure of Tata Sons embraces philanthropy," Pawar said.

"Operating companies sit under Tata Sons, and Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, with allied trusts, own about 66 per cent of Tata Sons. "This design is deliberate, not incidental. Therefore, good business, thereby the dividends fund public good. Dividends on the Trusts' majority stake flow directly into health, education, research and rural livelihoods," Pawar said.

Maharashtra is fortunate to be at the heart of this legacy, he said, adding Tata Memorial Hospital, TIFR, TISS and NCPA, all in Mumbai, are Trust-founded institutions of national standing. "Even legally, the State is proud to host these prestigious charitable trusts."