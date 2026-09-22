UK Couple Welcomes Baby Boy In KFC Parking Lot, Newborn Earns Unique Nickname

A pregnant couple in the United Kingdom was on their way to a hospital for childbirth. But their baby boy decided that he could not wait any longer, making his surprise entrance into the world in a KFC parking lot, Fox News reported. When Katie Murphy, 33, realised that her labour was progressing faster and she couldn't wait any longer, her partner, Stephen Kirby, decided to pull into the parking lot of the restaurant in Bromsgrove, a town in Worcestershire, England.

"When the ambulance dispatcher was trying to locate our location, the only place we could find was the KFC," Murphy told news agency SWNS. "As my partner pulled into the car park, and as he made his way round to the passenger side and opened the door, he caught my son just in time."

Before paramedics could arrive, Kirby had to step in and act as midwife. He ran around to the passenger door just in time to catch his newborn son.

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"Thankfully, the ambulances arrived shortly after and the amazing staff took us to the hospital directly, with my shell-shocked partner following closely behind us in the car."

"We were famous amongst the midwifery staff, and they even ordered KFC for dinner," she said. "It was decided that we had to take him to KFC for his first birthday and get him his first weekend job there."

The couple officially named him Cody. However, given the unusual circumstances around his birth, family and friends quickly gave him an affectionate nickname, which is "Colonel Cody," in reference to Colonel Sanders, the founder of the fried chicken chain.

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"We call him Colonel Cody, and I think that nickname will definitely stick with him for life. It was definitely not the birth I expected, but it was worth every bit of pain, and now he has a very weird story to tell his school friends when he grows up," she added.

The birth even caught the attention of KFC, whose representatives reacted to the news. "We're honoured to have been the place of Cody's birth and are sending bucket loads of love to the whole family, along with some KFC merch and vouchers to help them celebrate. We can't wait to welcome them back for a meal to mark the occasion," a KFC spokesperson said in a statement.