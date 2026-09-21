Ahead Of 101st Birthday, Woman Shares Simple Daily Secrets To Her Long, Happy Life

Natalie Groeger, who will turn 101 next month, recently shared the secret to her long, happy and healthy life. Instead of crediting her long life to a strict diet and complex routines, she discussed how everyday habits, such as physical activity, eating in moderation, and staying positive, help an individual. The New Jersey resident, who currently stays at The Bristal assisted living community in Englewood, spoke to People magazine, sharing that she approaches every morning with a simple self-care ritual.

As per the report, she said she picks out an outfit she loves, puts on a bit of makeup, and gets ready to greet the day.

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"I think always having a lighthearted spirit and a positive attitude keeps me young," Groeger said as quoted. "Physical activity is important too. I danced and walked every day up until the last year or so, but I think there is also a lot to be said for the effect your attitude can have on your body and spirit."

"I also watch what I eat. I let myself indulge, but I try not to overdo it," she added. "I get up every morning and take care of my appearance. I get dressed in something I like and always put on a little makeup. I think it starts the day off right and makes you feel good."

"I try to smile, laugh and enjoy the people around me," she said. "I smile at everyone I see and have fun conversations with my friends and the team members where I live. I don't stress about things that I can't control. I think you have to enjoy the moments you are given each day, stay positive and keep finding reasons to smile."

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Groeger's family includes two children, four granddaughters, and six great-grandchildren. She said that her family connections bring her the most joy.

While her 100th birthday featured a massive gathering with more than 80 guests, she looks forward to celebrating her 101st with a gathering of loved ones.

"This one won't be quite as big as my 100th," she said as quoted. "I'm very excited to spend the day with everyone, and at this point in my life, being together with my family is what matters most to me."

She also shared how she connects with her family, especially grandchildren. "I stay in contact with them by video chatting regularly in between their visits to my home," she said.

"I take advantage of every opportunity I have to see them and spend quality time together. Whether we are celebrating something special or simply talking and laughing together, that time means everything to me."