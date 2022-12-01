CCTV Shows 3 Girls Stuck In Society Lift For 20 Minutes In UP, Case Filed

They were stuck for 20-25 minutes, the police complaint says.

A police case has been registered against a Ghaziabad builder after CCTV footage showed three children stuck in a lift, panicking, with no help from the society's staff. They were stuck for 20-25 minutes, the police complaint says, adding that it was a danger to their lives.

The footage, from November 29, shows three young girls stuck in a lift, trying to get help, but to no avail. The incident is from Ghaziabad's "Assotech The Nest" society, which is located in Crossing Republik.

The girls can be seen trying to force open the lift's door, pressing the buttons in the lift to call for help, and trying to console each other. They can also be seen weeping and comforting each other.

In the police complaint, the father of one of the girls, who is an 8-year-old, has alleged that people often get stuck in the society's lifts and their multiple complaints have been ignored. It poses serious risks for children and senior citizens, and can cause a serious accident, the complaint said. Children are now scared of using the lift, it added.

Such incidents of residents being stuck in lifts are increasingly becoming common in the Delhi-NCR region, especially Noida and Ghaziabad, where hundreds of new building projects have mushroomed in recent years.