Karnataka Orders All Taxis To Install Fare Meters, Sparks Concern Among Cab Unions

Taxi fares in Karnataka may soon become easier for passengers to check, but the new rule has also led to a dispute with private transport groups. The Transport Department has ordered taxis and motor cabs, including app based cabs in Bengaluru, to install fare meters and follow government fixed rates.

The move has not gone down well with the Karnataka State Travel Operators Association (KSTOA), who has asked the department to put the rule on hold.

KSTOA argued that the order does not clearly explain how the rule will apply to different types of taxi, including street taxis, airport and railway station cabs, app based vehicles, as well as luxury, corporate and tourist cars.

Many of these vehicles work through advance bookings or contracts instead of picking up passengers directly from the road.

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The association has asked the authorities to look at Rules 108 and 129 of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 together, The Indian Express reported. It says Rule 129 sets the approval and technical standards for mechanical and electronic fare meters, while Rule 108 explains which taxis and areas require these meters after an official notification from the State Transport Authority.

KSTOA has asked the Transport Department to clearly separate different types of taxi services before introducing the new meter rule. They want ordinary city taxis, taxis operating from public stands, app-based cabs, luxury and tourist vehicles, and office-based taxis to be treated as separate categories.

The association has also asked the department to make the important government gazette notification public. This should clearly show the areas where the meter rule will apply and the types of vehicles covered under it. KSTOA has further suggested setting up a digital system to check and monitor taxi fares.

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As per The Hindu, the government has set different fares based on the price of the vehicle. For taxis costing up to Rs 10 Lakh, the minimum fare is Rs 100 for the first 4 km, followed by Rs 24 per km. For vehicles priced between Rs 10 Lakh and Rs 15 Lakh, passengers will pay at least Rs 115 for the first 4 km and then Rs 28 per km. For vehicles costing more than Rs 15 Lakh, the minimum fare is Rs 130 for the first 4 km, followed by Rs 32 per km.

The rules also include a waiting charge of Rs 1 per minute. Passengers travelling between midnight and 6 am will have to pay an extra 10% on the fare.