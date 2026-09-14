21 Killed, 4 Injured After 3 Vehicles Collide In South Africa

Two minibus taxis collided head-on and a third vehicle crashed into them on one of South Africa's main highways, killing at least 21 people and leaving four seriously injured, authorities said Monday.

The crash on Sunday night in the Western Cape Province took place between the small towns of Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka, around 380 kilometres (236 miles) east of Cape Town, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said.

The agency added that the death count "may change as emergency services and authorities in the Western Cape continue their assessment of the scene."

Minibus taxis are the main mode of public transport for millions of people in South Africa and are often involved in fatal collisions. Two separate crashes involving minibus taxis in January left at least 25 people dead, including 14 children.

Three of the victims in Sunday night's crash were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival there, police said.

Authorities believe the crash started with the two minibus taxis colliding head-on, after which an SUV crashed into them, the Western Cape Mobility department said.

The N1 highway was closed at the scene of the crash, while an investigation was opened by the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)