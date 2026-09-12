Three Vehicles Collide In Northern Russia, 12 Dead

A minibus collided with a car and a truck transporting lumber in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region on Friday, killing 12 people and injuring eight, regional officials were quoted as saying.

The RIA state news agency, quoting interior ministry officials, said the bus appeared to have been overtaking another vehicle when it collided with the truck.

RIA said a child was among the dead.

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