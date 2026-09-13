Karnataka Cop's Remarks On Lord Ganesha Procession Near Mosque Spark Row

The police in Congress-ruled Karnataka have allegedly told organisers of a Lord Ganesha procession not to pass by a mosque. The police order in Mysuru has brought the Congress and the Opposition BJP on the warpath again, with the BJP alleging the Congress is "anti-Hindu."

The police also told the organisers not to burst firecrackers on the procession route.

In a viral video, a policeman in the city's T Narasipur neighbourhood was heard telling the organisers that it was a "sensitive matter" and he would "deal with it" if he saw the procession pass by the mosque.

"You must not take that route. A festival must be like a festival that makes others respect you. But you will all go and burst crackers in front of the masjid. If I see it this time, I will deal with it," the policeman said.

BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has strongly criticised the police for even suggesting such a thing, which he pointed out was "anti-Hindu". He said roads are public property and open for use by anyone. "The authorities should instead facilitate the religious procession while maintaining law and order," he said.

"We have seen a similar situation before. We have seen stone pelting incidents. The government's behaviour is seeming like it is disrespecting Hindus and their traditions. All streets belong to the public... Everyone has the complete right to celebrate. Others cannot dictate where we can take our procession. Don't disrespect our celebrations just because of a masjid," the BJP MP said.

Karnataka BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka alleged the ruling Congress has been "harassing" people across the state over the celebration of Ganeshotsava.

He told reporters that the police were imposing restrictions on the procession while not taking action against those who actually create disturbances.

"If Hindus are being told that they cannot openly and devotionally celebrate Ganeshotsava in their own country, what should we tell this government? Don't burst crackers, don't blow conch shells, don't speak - what kind of justice is this?" Ashoka said today, adding Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should suspend the policeman. He alleged similar restrictions have been imposed in Maddur and Kolar.

Ashoka said Lord Ganesha processions faced objections only when they passed by mosques but no such issue came up near churches, gurdwaras, Jain temples or Buddhist places of worship.

"If disturbances are being created only in this place, the Congress government should understand who the anti-social elements are," the BJP leader said, adding the Congress government is following "fake Hindutva" and called the chief minister an "election Hindu" - one who goes to temples only during elections.