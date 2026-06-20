Starting At ₹49, IndiGo's New Airport Cab Service Promises Confirmed Rides

IndiGo is expanding beyond flights with the launch of 'Cabs with IndiGo', a new airport transfer service designed to make travel to and from airports easier for passengers across India. Announced on June 18, the service is now available through the airline's website and mobile app, allowing travellers to book airport rides as part of their overall travel plans.

What Is 'Cabs With IndiGo'?

The new service has been introduced to help travellers avoid some of the most common airport transport challenges, including last-minute ride cancellations, uncertain cab availability, and surge pricing.

Powered by Mojoboxx, the service is available across Indian cities and focuses on providing reliable airport transfers with features tailored specifically for air travellers.

Some of the key features include:

Get a taxi for just Rs 49.

Rides with 100% confirmation and guaranteed pickup

Transparent pricing for pre-booked taxis

No surge fees

Until pick-up time, cancellations are free.

A free 30-minute wait period

According to IndiGo, the service is designed to offer dependable transport both before departure and after arrival, helping passengers complete their journeys more smoothly.

Rewards Through IndiGo BluChip

The cab service is also integrated with IndiGo BluChip, the airline's loyalty programme.

Members can earn 5 IndiGo BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on bookings made through Cabs with IndiGo. This allows travellers to collect rewards not only while flying but also during their airport transfers.

The launch is part of IndiGo's broader effort to build an end-to-end travel platform.

In recent years, the airline has expanded beyond air travel by offering hotel bookings from more than 7 lakh stay options and curated sightseeing experiences. The addition of airport transfers further strengthens this ecosystem by bringing multiple travel services together on a single platform.

Explaining the vision behind the launch, Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo, said, "At IndiGo, our focus extends beyond operating flights-we are committed to building a seamless, end-to-end travel ecosystem that our customers can rely on. The introduction of 'Cabs with IndiGo' strengthens this vision by ensuring that every stage of the journey, from home to the airport and onwards to the final destination, is smooth, dependable, and stress-free."

He added, "As we continue to enhance our suite of travel solutions, this service reinforces our promise of offering meaningful, hassle-free, and consistent mobility for our customers."

How To Book

Cabs with IndiGo can now be booked directly through the IndiGo website and mobile app, giving travellers a single platform to manage flights, stays, experiences, and airport transfers.