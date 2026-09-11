Which Place Is Known As The Toy City Of India?

If you are ever travelling between Bengaluru and Mysuru, you might come across a town where the shops are just too hard to miss. You will spot bright wooden toys, dolls, animals and even little decoratives that are just lined up on to the roadside. Some may be familiar childhood toys, and others may be gifts or for decor. So, where can you find wooden toys that go back several generations? Let's find out.

Channapatna Is Known As The Toy Town Of Karnataka

Channapatna, a town in Karnataka located between Bengaluru and Mysuru, is widely known as the "Toy Town" of India. Locals also call it Gombegala Ooru, which means "town of toys" in Kannada. According to Google Arts & Culture, artisans here have been making wooden toys for nearly 300 years.

The bright colours and smooth finish of these toys are what make them instantly recognisable. While wooden dolls, spinning tops and toy animals remain popular, the craft has grown beyond traditional toys.

Today, artisans also make jewellery, bowls, coasters, lamps and decorative items using the same techniques that have been practised in the town for generations.

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Photo Credit: Pexels

How The Craft Took Root In Karnataka's Channapatna's

A popular story about Channapatna's toy-making tradition goes back to the time of Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysore.

According to Dastkari Haat Samiti, Tipu Sultan is believed to have received a lacquered Persian toy and admired the craftsmanship behind it. Local accounts say he invited Persian artisans to share their skills with craftsmen in the region.

Over the years, the craft became closely associated with Channapatna and was passed down from one generation to the next.

The story did not end there. In 1904, the Maharaja of Mysore sent a local craftsman, Mian Bavasmia, to Japan to learn lacquerware techniques. After returning home, he trained fellow artisans in Channapatna and introduced new methods that helped the industry grow. These influences shaped the craft into what it is today.

While the connection with Tipu Sultan remains an important part of local folklore, the toy-making tradition also evolved through new ideas, training and changing designs over the years.

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Photo Credit: incredibleindia.gov.in

Channapatna's Toy-Making Heritage Earned It A GI Tag

Channapatna's toy-making heritage has been officially recognised as well. In 2006, Channapatna Toys and Dolls received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The registration recognises the craft as a unique product linked to the region and its long-standing tradition of woodworking and lacquering.

Even today, the town remains a hub for toy makers and artisans. Alongside classic wooden toys, many workshops now create contemporary products for modern buyers, including home decor items, games, jewellery and gift pieces.

A stop in Channapatna offers more than just a shopping break. It gives travellers a glimpse into a craft that has survived for centuries while continuing to adapt with the times. And if someone ever asks which place is known as India's Toy Town, you'll know the answer is Channapatna.