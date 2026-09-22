Air India Staffer Suspended Over Italians Skipping Immigration At Delhi Airport

An Air India staffer has been suspended after being held responsible for an immigration lapse that allowed three Italian passengers to board a Delhi-Munich flight without completing mandatory departure immigration clearance, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday.

The minister said an investigation found that the Air India personnel assigned to escort passengers through designated airport pathways had failed to follow prescribed procedures. The staffer was identified as being at fault and was suspended immediately.

The incident has prompted a detailed review of operational and security procedures for passengers travelling on connecting international flights, with the government examining multiple layers of security checks rather than relying on a single parameter to prevent a repeat.

The ministry has reviewed the entire passenger journey with Air India, including boarding-pass issuance, passenger routing, segregation and movement of passengers at the connecting airport, as well as the role of DigiYatra.

The lapse occurred earlier this month when three Italian nationals travelling from Amritsar to Delhi were able to board a Delhi-Munich flight without completing mandatory departure immigration clearance.

The Civil Aviation Ministry subsequently issued a show-cause notice to Air India over the incident.

Following the lapse, additional checks are being examined at transfer points, including closer verification of boarding-pass indicators and physical checks by ground staff.

The incident comes as the government expands the hub-and-spoke model for international travel. Under the system, passengers can complete immigration and customs formalities at their originating airport before connecting to an international flight through a major hub such as Delhi.

The model is currently operational from Varanasi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad. The government has said it is aimed at improving passenger convenience while strengthening India's position as an international aviation hub.

Naidu said passenger convenience remains important, particularly for families who otherwise have to transfer between domestic and international terminals at a major hub. However, he stressed that security and mandatory immigration procedures cannot be compromised.