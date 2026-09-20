Air India Express Ordered To Pay Rs 27,000 After Passenger's Bicycle Put On Regular Baggage Belt

Air India Express has been ordered to pay Rs 27,000 to a passenger after a sports bicycle, for which he had paid a separate special handling fee, was placed on the regular baggage conveyor belt at Mangalore airport. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dakshina Kannada, found the airline guilty of deficiency in service for failing to provide the special care and caution promised for the bicycle. The order was passed on August 31.

The Commission directed Air India Express to refund the Rs 2,000 special equipment handling fee, pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for deficiency in service, mental agony and inconvenience, and another Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs, according to TOI. The complainant, Sushanth NG, had booked a flight from Chennai to Mangalore for July 27, 2025. He was travelling with a bicycle used for training and competitive racing, which he said was worth more than Rs 3 lakh.

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While booking the ticket, he paid an additional Rs 2,000 for one-piece special equipment handling. He claimed that airline staff at Chennai airport assured him that the expensive sports equipment would be handled with special care.

However, after arriving at Mangalore airport, Sushanth found his bicycle on the regular baggage carousel along with other luggage.

He questioned the airline staff and was allegedly told that they were unaware that special equipment handling had been booked for his bicycle. He later emailed Air India Express on July 31, 2025, seeking a refund of the special handling fee.

The airline initially informed him that the matter was being reviewed. However, the complaint was later closed, following which he approached the consumer commission.

The Commission examined the documents submitted by both sides, including the airline's terms for special equipment handling and video footage showing the bicycle on the baggage belt.

The bench comprising President (I/C) Somashekarappa K. Handigol and Member Sharadamma HG noted that the bicycle was eventually delivered without physical damage. However, it held that the way the bicycle was handled did not meet the special care and caution promised by the airline after collecting the additional fee.

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What did Air India Express say?

The airline admitted that Sushanth had paid Rs 2,000 for special equipment handling. However, it argued that the fee did not mean the bicycle had to be manually carried throughout the journey, according to 24 Law.

Air India Express said special handling meant giving additional attention and protection wherever required and permitted under its operational process. It also argued that baggage within the permissible dimensions could be delivered through the regular arrival baggage belt.

According to the airline, the bicycle was within the prescribed dimensions and was placed on the regular belt as part of the normal process. It said its staff noticed the bicycle and immediately removed it by hand, preventing unnecessary contact with other baggage.

The airline also pointed out that the bicycle had reached the passenger without any damage, wear and tear or loss.

The airline has been given 45 days from the date of the order to make the payment. If it fails to comply within the stipulated period, the amount will carry interest at 6% per annum from the date of default until it is paid.