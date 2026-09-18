4 Air India Express Pilots Among 8 Suspended Over Delayed Breathalyser Tests: Sources

Air India Express has suspended eight crew members, including four pilots, after they failed to undergo a mandatory post-flight breathalyser test within the prescribed 2-hour window following an international flight.

The crew members of the Dubai-Amritsar Air India Express flight on August 2 were required to undergo the mandatory post-flight declaration within two hours of landing at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar. However, they were delayed by 35 minutes and submitted the declaration after 2 hours and 35 minutes.

The airline subsequently reported the violation to the aviation safety body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and removed all eight members from duty.

The development comes amid the pilot of Air India Express' sister company, Air India, testing positive for a psychoactive substance after his Phuket-Delhi flight last month.

The test reportedly confirmed that the pilot had smoked marijuana, which is commonly known as 'weed'.

The aircraft, AI-2379, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, had suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude while it was flying over Odisha on August 4. At least 20 passengers and four crew members had suffered injuries. The Airbus A320neo aircraft later landed safely in Delhi.

A dope test was then made mandatory for both Air India and Air India Express pilots.

"As you know, Air India already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by India's DGCA, which are similar to those practiced in other major aviation jurisdictions including Europe and the United States. We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further. Accordingly, we have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations," the airline's formal letter sent to its employees read.

It will be conducted concurrently with training at the Gurugram Academy, post-flight at Air India's flight briefing centres and offices, the airline said.

"This initiative, which goes beyond regulatory requirements, reflects our determination to uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism, and to provide reassurance to our passengers, stakeholders and the community at large," it said.

"For decades, Air India has been the flagbearer of Indian aviation. Over this time, the professionalism, skill and commitment to safety of our pilots, together with other staff, has earned the trust of millions of passengers and the wider community. This trust is our most important asset, and it is vital that we do all possible to protect and sustain it. Many of you have recently reached out to share the same sentiment," the airline added.

Air India Express Chief of Flight Safety has urged pilots to self-declare the use of psychoactive substances.

"All employees are encouraged to voluntarily self-declare any use, misuse, dependence on, or abuse of psychoactive substances that may affect their fitness for duty and ability to safely perform their assigned responsibilities. Self-declarations will be handled in a confidential and sensitive manner, with information shared only on a need-to-know basis," an Air India Express statement read.

"The report shall be handled confidentially, and access shall be restricted to Head of Medical Services, Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief of Flight Safety and Departmental Head as applicable," it added.