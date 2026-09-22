In Video, People Stand As Plane Moves On Runway, Air India Express Responds

A video showing Air India Express passengers standing inside a plane as it moved along the runway has sparked a debate on social media with some users questioning the standards of the airline and others blaming the passengers. The video was posted on X by Amitava Das, a passenger in the same flight (IX 1236). Responding to the user, Air India Express said passenger safety is their highest priority, and all operations are conducted in accordance with applicable safety procedures and regulatory requirements.

The video led to questions from users whether passengers must remain seated till the plane fully stops or is airborne. Some users blamed Air India Express crew for not able to handle the rush.

"What will @AirIndiaX do.. If people had no common sense. Crew keep announcing but no one listen," commented one user.

"It's purely airline issue and no other airlines allow stand. @DGCAIndia Pl remove the crew and blacklist them from services. And I think they are standing because all seat might be full. Also, as a travellers no one should have allowed to takeoff during such situations," said another.

Responding to one user, Mr Das claimed there was no announcement, and the flight suddenly started running.

The airline, in its response on X, said, "Hi Amitava, we sincerely regret any concern caused by the situation observed onboard flight IX 1236. Please be assured that safety remains our highest priority, and all operations are conducted in accordance with applicable safety procedures and regulatory requirements."

"Our crew is trained to ensure that all safety protocols are followed throughout the journey and to address any situation that may arise onboard. We appreciate you taking the time to share your observation and thank you for your understanding," it further said.

Recently, Air India Express was ordered to pay Rs 27,000 to a passenger after a sports bicycle, for which he had paid a separate special handling fee, was placed on the regular baggage conveyor belt at Mangalore airport.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dakshina Kannada, found the airline guilty of deficiency in service for failing to provide the special care and caution promised for the bicycle.