Woman Takes Mother To Google Office, Shares Special Moments From Her First Visit

A mother watching her daughter grow is special, but seeing her workplace for the first time makes the moment even more memorable. Instagram user Arpita Mohanty shared a special video showing her mother's first visit to her office at Google.

Sharing the video, Arpita wrote, "Taking your parents to your office for the first time is always special." Her words highlight the importance of the moment for her.

She took her mother around the workplace, giving her a glimpse of where she works and capturing several moments from the visit.

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During the visit, Arpita had food with her mother and took her to the cafeteria. She also clicked photographs of her mother inside the office and captured these moments in the video.

The visit allowed Arpita to spend time with her mother at her workplace and show her around the office. From taking her to the cafeteria to clicking photographs, she captured different parts of their time together.

The video captures the pride and joy that come with sharing a major part of one's life with a parent. Arpita Mohanty's mother's first visit to her Google office serves as a heartwarming reminder that achievements often feel even more meaningful when celebrated with family.