Grandma Learns To Use Quick Commerce App And Orders Air Fryer: 'Blinkit Tuition For Nani'

A heartwarming video showing a grandmother seeking help from her granddaughter to learn how to order groceries and other utilities on a smartphone app has caught social media's attention. Shared on Instagram by digital creator Sanya Hussain, the now-viral clip titled 'Blinkit Tuition For Nani," shows her teaching her 'nani' how to use Blinkit, a popular quick-commerce platform, to order groceries. The video is made even more adorable as the nani is seen following the instructions carefully and jotting them down in her notebook for future reference.

The clip begins with Sanya explaining to her nani how to open the app and search for the items she wants to order. "Toh sabse pehle Blinkit ki app kholiye. Open the app. Ab aapko kya kya chahiye? (So, first of all, open the Blinkit app. Now, what do you need?)”

After informing her granddaughter that she needs shampoo, Sanya tells her to either type the product in the search bar or simply use the microphone.

The grandmother can then be seen adding Nescafe, Hershey chocolate syrup, half a kilo of Amul butter, and an air fryer to the cart.

“Thank you so much for teaching me, Sanya. I love you," the grandma tells Sanya after learning the entire process. Moments later, the delivery executive showed up with the products, including the air fryer.

"Aa gaya! Air fryer aa gaya. Technology! (It's here! The air fryer has arrived. Technology!)" the grandma exclaimed.

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As of the last update, the video had garnered over 21 million views and thousands of comments as social media users were amazed by the grandma's curiosity and willingness to learn. Others shared similar teaching experiences with their parents and grandparents.

"Okay, this is officially our favourite Blinkit tutorial," the official Blinkit handle commented, adding: "11/10 student, so proud nani ji."

"It's so so sooo adorable! My amma asked me to teach her how to make payments via UPI apps, she got her lil diary and pen, then memorised all the steps," said one user, while another added: "So cute! I taught my Nani how to dial numbers on her keypad phone by putting her favourite contacts on speed dial and helping her memorise them. And I taught my Dadi how to do her signature. Wholesome memory