Mahindra XEV 9e Ends Up On Railway Tracks After Crashing Through Barricade: Video

A video showing a Mahindra XEV 9e stranded on railway tracks in Jodhpur is going viral on social media. According to local reports, the electric SUV reportedly broke through a railway crossing barrier and ended up on the tracks after colliding with a motorcycle, with the driver allegedly losing control in the aftermath. Train movement was briefly halted as authorities worked to clear the vehicle from the tracks. An investigation into the incident is currently underway, and no official statement has been issued by Mahindra or the authorities so far.

The accident occurred near the Kalvi Pyau railway crossing in the Mahamandir area, where a large crowd of onlookers gathered and recorded videos that have since gone viral on social media. Footage from the scene shows the XEV 9e completely immobilised on the tracks, with extensive damage to its left side, a dislodged front fascia, and visible impact damage extending to the rear section of the SUV. Police later removed the vehicle from the tracks, while the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to preliminary reports, the incident began when a woman driving the SUV in Jodhpur's BJS area was involved in a collision with a motorcycle. The impact reportedly caused her to lose control of the vehicle, which then breached the railway crossing barrier and entered the tracks.

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In an attempt to move the SUV to safety, the driver reportedly tried to turn and reverse the vehicle, but one of the tyres became lodged between the rails, leaving it stranded on the tracks. Authorities temporarily halted train movement in the area while the vehicle was removed, although a potentially serious accident was averted as a Jodhpur-Jaipur train was travelling on a parallel line.

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The crash also left the SUV with extensive front-end damage. Videos from the scene, which have since surfaced online, show crowds gathering around the immobilised vehicle. More details are awaited, and officials have yet to confirm whether the incident was caused by driver error, a vehicle-related issue, or other factors.

