Mahindra Thar OG Launched In India At 10.32 Lakh; Features, Variants, And More

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the anticipated Thar facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now called the Thar OG and this is the first major update of the lifestyle SUV since its launch in 2020. It follows in the footsteps of the Thar Roxx. To begin with, it brings changes in design, interior, and features aimed at making it a better proposition for consumers. It is also based on a new-gen platform and gets revised suspension and steering.

Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-Wise Prices

Variant-wise Introductory Pricing (In Lakh*) – All prices are ex-showroom Variant D117 CRDe Diesel D22 mHawk Diesel G20 TGDi mStallion Petrol RWD RWD 4WD RWD MT AT MT AT MT AT AXT Rs 10.32 - - - - - - LXT Rs 12.99 Rs 16.49 Rs 16.43 Rs 18.00 Rs 14.77 Rs 15.60 Rs 17.23 ZXT Rs 13.99 Rs 17.49 Rs 17.49 Rs 18.99 Rs 16.09 Rs 16.60 Rs 17.75

Mahindra Thar OG: Design

Mahindra Thar OG brings design revisions inspired by the Thar Roxx. To begin with, the front fascia gets a new grille complemented by the presence of LED headlights housing C-shaped DRLs. This is complemented by a new design for the bumpers, maintaining the butch looks of the SUV. Additionally, the silhouette of the SUV remains the same, with a new design for the 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear end appears to be more or less the same, with tweaks inside the taillights. All of this is complemented by new Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue colours of the SUV.

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Mahindra Thar OG: Interior

On the inside, the Thar OG maintains familiarity but brings in new elements. It now comes upholstered in truffle brown leatherette seats paired with black. As for the updates, the second row now gets an armrest with integrated cupholders. The brand also claims that the SUV now offers lower NVH levels (noise, vibration and harshness). All of this is complemented by the presence of 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainmetn system along with an MID instrument cluster

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Mahindra Thar OG: Features

The list of features now includes wireless charger, cruise control, tire direction monitoring system, rear view camera, electrically adjustable ORVMs, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Mahindra Thar OG comes with safety features like six airbags and a hardtop design. It also gets front parking sensors, all-disc brakes, vehicle dynamics control, roll-over mitigation, hill hold control, traction control, and more.

Mahindra Thar OG: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Thar carries forward the 1.5-litre diesel engine, 2.2-litre diesel engine, and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The smaller diesel engine with MT puts out 116 hp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque, while the bigger diesel engine is tuned to produce 150 hp of power and 330 Nm of peak torque. The turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful of the pack and offers 159 hp of power and 330 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle continues to have RWD and 4x4 options.

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Mahindra has updated the chassis of the SUV along with improvements in the suspension setup aimed at improving the ride quality of the SUV. The SUV now gets a suspension setup with Watts linkage and Da Vinci dampers. This is the first time the setup has been used on a body-on-frame. The SUV also gets dedicated terrain modes including Mud, Sand and Snow.