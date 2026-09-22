2026 Honda CB350 Range Launched, Prices Start At Rs 1.95 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has revealed pricing for its updated 2026 CB350 line-up, comprising the CB350, CB350C and CB350RS. The refreshed range now starts at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) with the introduction of a new entry-level STD variant, while the former H'ness name has been dropped in favour of a simpler nomenclature. The CB350RS is available immediately; the CB350 and CB350C will reach dealerships from October. Bookings are open now via Honda's website or BigWing dealerships with a token amount of Rs 5,000.

Simplified Line-Up And Revised Pricing

Honda has streamlined the CB350 family by removing the H'ness suffix. The previous H'ness now becomes the top variant, named CB350 Chrome. At the same time, a new CB350 STD variant lowers the entry price by Rs 2,000 compared to the earlier line-up.

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The updated CB350 is offered in three trims: STD at Rs 1,95,200, DLX at Rs 1,97,900 and Chrome at Rs 1,99,900. The CB350C cruiser continues with three variants: STD at Rs 2,00,300, DLX at Rs 2,02,700 and a Special Edition at Rs 2,04,700. The sporty CB350RS is available in two trims: STD at Rs 1,99,900 and DLX at Rs 2,02,500. The RS DLX also gains a new Pearl Siren Blue colour, while existing colours receive slightly updated stickering.

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Engine And Features Remain Unchanged

Mechanically, the 2026 CB350 range carries over the same 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, producing around 20.7-20.8bhp and 30Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

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All versions continue to feature dual-channel ABS, traction control (selectable torque control), all-LED lighting and Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity as standard. The CB350C retains its analogue-digital instrument cluster with voice-control support, while the CB350 and CB350RS use a more digital-oriented setup.

With these updates, Honda aims to make the CB350 family more accessible at the entry level while simplifying the variant structure. The pricing places the CB350 range squarely against rivals such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Jawa 42, with the CB350C and CB350RS offering distinct cruiser and scrambler-style alternatives within the same 350cc platform.