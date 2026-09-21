Mahindra Thar Facelift Launching Tomorrow: 5 Big Changes To Look Forward To

The Mahindra Thar is all set to receive a major update tomorrow. Since its launch in second-generation form, the off-roader has become one of India's most sought-after lifestyle SUVs, prompting Mahindra to continuously expand the lineup with new variants and the larger five-door Thar Roxx. Now, the three-door Thar is preparing to enter the next phase of its lifecycle with a comprehensive facelift.

The updated avatar will be launched in India tomorrow. Also, multiple spy shots have surfaced online, giving us a fairly good idea of what to expect. While the core mechanical package is likely to remain largely unchanged, the facelift appears to focus heavily on design, technology, and cabin comfort.

Here are the five biggest changes expected on the Mahindra Thar facelift.

1. New Grille With 'Thar' Logo

The most visible update at the front is expected to be a new five-slat grille featuring a distinctive 'Thar' motif integrated into the design.

The revised grille takes inspiration from the recently launched Thar Roxx and helps modernise the SUV's appearance without altering its rugged character. It should immediately distinguish the facelift from the outgoing model.

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2. Fresh Alloy Wheel Designs

Mahindra will also add a new alloy wheel design as part of the update, teasers suggest.

While the wheel size itself may remain unchanged on most variants, the redesigned alloys should help freshen up the Thar's side profile and improve visual appeal. Spy images suggest a more flashy design compared to the current wheels.

Photo Credit: Mahindra Thar Facelift Spied Testing

3. Roxx-Inspired Lighting Package

Several exterior lighting elements are expected to be borrowed directly from the Thar Roxx.

This includes:

Revised LED headlamps

Updated daytime running lamps

New taillamp design

The updated lighting package should bring the three-door Thar closer to Mahindra's newest SUV design language while also improving its visual presence on the road.

4. More Features Than Ever Before

Historically, the Thar has always prioritised capability over features. The facelift aims to change that perception.

Expected additions include:

360-degree camera

Automatic climate control

Fully digital instrument cluster

These upgrades will significantly improve everyday usability, especially for buyers who primarily use the Thar in urban environments.

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5. More Premium Cabin With Ventilated Seats

One of the biggest interior updates is likely to be the introduction of leatherette upholstery along with ventilated front seats. Also, bolstering could be better on the updated model.

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