Mahindra XEV 9e Owner Tosses Public EV Charger Post-Use, Internet Slams Civic Sense

A short video showing a Mahindra XEV 9e owner dropping a public EV charging connector on the ground after use has sparked sharp criticism on social media. The clip on X shows the driver finishing a charging session and then tossing the charger cable onto the pavement instead of placing it back in its designated holder.

The post has since drawn widespread attention, with many users highlighting the lack of civic sense and the potential damage to shared infrastructure.

Online Reactions

Comments under the post have focused on accountability and system design. One user suggested that charging stations should be designed so that the charging session, both in terms of billing and timer, does not end until the connector is returned to its proper place. Another comment called for charging station operators to be empowered to issue on-the-spot penalties, proposing a minimum fine of Rs 5,000 to deter such behaviour and promote responsible use of public charging points.

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While the identity of the vehicle owner and the exact location have not been independently verified, the incident has reignited a broader conversation about etiquette at public EV charging stations, especially as electric vehicle adoption grows in Indian cities.

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Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e is a five-seater electric SUV built on the company's dedicated INGLO EV platform. It is offered with two battery options: a 59 kWh pack and a larger 79 kWh pack. The 59 kWh variant delivers a claimed MIDC range of around 542 km, while the 79 kWh version is rated at up to 650 km (MIDC).

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Both variants support up to 140 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 20-80% charge in roughly 20 minutes under suitable conditions. AC charging is supported via 7.2kW and 11.2kW chargers, with full charge times of approximately 8.7 hours and 6 hours, respectively.

The XEV 9e is available in three trims: Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three, with prices ranging from approximately Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Features across the range include a triple-screen dashboard, ADAS, connected car tech and vehicle-to-load capability, positioning the XEV 9e as a premium electric SUV in the mid-size segment.